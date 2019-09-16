POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu’s post-election plan for Israel is the making of an ‘apartheid’ – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Netanyahu’s post-election plan for Israel is the making of an ‘apartheid’ – Newsfeed
00:52 - The Israeli Prime Minister has gone further than before in his efforts to destroy a possible Palestinian state. He is now promising more land will be annexed if he is re-elected on September 17 09:53 - 100 days of protests in Hong Kong 06:19 - Will Hindi be the only language of India? 14:04 - Chunk the Chipmunk #NewsFeed #HongKongProtests #HindiImpostion
September 16, 2019
