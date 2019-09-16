POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
British PM meets EU's Juncker and Barnier | Money Talks
07:45
BizTech
British PM meets EU's Juncker and Barnier | Money Talks
Luxembourg's prime minister has walked away from a meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, describing Brexit as a 'nightmare'. The UK prime minister has also met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, hoping to soothe fears about his hopes for Brexit and move closer to a deal. But with six weeks to go until the UK's withdrawal, a deal seems further away than ever, as Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we were joined by Andrew Watt, deputy director of the Macroeconomic Policy Institute at the Hans-Bockler Foundation. He spoke to us from Dusseldorf in Germany. #Brexit #EU #Boris
September 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?