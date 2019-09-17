POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan, Rouhani and Putin reached agreement on constitutional committee - Syria Summit in Ankara
02:46
World
Erdogan, Rouhani and Putin reached agreement on constitutional committee - Syria Summit in Ankara
A three-way summit involving the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran has wrapped up in the Turkish capital with the announcement of a new constitutional committee for Syria. There also appears to be a new plan in the pipeline for Idlib, which has seen an increase in violence under a regime offensive. #syriasummit #erdoganputinrouhani #ankarasummit
September 17, 2019
