POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Women of the World | Canan Tolon | Gothenburg International Biennial
25:31
World
Women of the World | Canan Tolon | Gothenburg International Biennial
In this episode of Showcase; Women of the World 01:04 Jude Kelly CBE, Founding Director of Women of the World (WOW) Festival & Founding Director of WOW Foundation 01:48 Toronto Film Festival 2019 Winners 06:22 Gothenburg International Biennial for Contemporary Art 08:58 Ioana Leca, Artistic Director of GIBCA 09:41 Canan Tolon: You Tell Me 15:13 Nur Kocak: Our Blissful Souvenirs 19:05 #CananTolon #WomenoftheWorld #GothenburgBiennial
September 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?