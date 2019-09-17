When is Hollywood going to have equal pay for equal work? – Newsfeed

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
00:48 - A new study has found there is at least a million dollar pay differential between male and female actors in Hollywood 08:14 - People in Paris are at a greater risk of lead poisoning in the fallout from the Notre Dame fire 11:43 - Brad Pitt will play an astronaut in his new film so NASA arranged for him to talk to a real life one #Newfeed #ClimateStrike #HollywoodPayGap
September 17, 2019
