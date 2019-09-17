BizTech Share

Rising sea levels threaten Pakistan's coastline | Money Talks

Antarctica is melting at a faster pace. According to a 2018 study, about three trillion tonnes of ice have disappeared since 1992. Scientists say it's possible that the melting of the frozen continent alone could add about 15 centimetres to global sea levels by the end of the century. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the effects are already impacting livelihoods in coastal towns tens of thousands of kilometers away. #ClimateChange #Pakistan #GlobalWarming