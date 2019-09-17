POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Apple fights $14B EU tax bill | Money Talks
05:58
BizTech
Apple fights $14B EU tax bill | Money Talks
Fresh off the launch of its latest iPhones, Silicon Valley giant Apple has gone to the European Union's second-highest court to fight the world's biggest tax case. The trillion-dollar company is the most prominent target in the EU's crackdown on multinationals accused of using the continent to hide massive profits. For more, we spoke to Ira Spitzer, who brought us the latest from Brussels. #Apple #TaxCase #EU
September 17, 2019
