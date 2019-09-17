BizTech Share

Kenyans benefit from water roller innovation | Money Talks

Infrastructure in Kenya has improved over the past few decades, but it's not always evident in areas outside the capital, Nairobi. Some remote villages still don't have access to clean, running water. And fetching it often requires long treks to rivers and streams. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, one Kenyan has come-up with a way to make the journey a whole lot easier. #Water #RollerInnovation