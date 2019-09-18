World Share

Nigerian Returnees: Young people returning from Libya receive help

Thousands of Nigerians who risked their lives as they tried to make their way to Europe through Libya are now returning home. It's part of a UN scheme to repatriate them. Many spend months, even years stranded in Libya, where some are sold as slaves by smugglers. But once back home, they're finding it hard to get a job and start over. Shamim Chowdhury reports. #NigerianReturnees, #Libya, #UN