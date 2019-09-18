POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigerian Returnees: Young people returning from Libya receive help
02:13
World
Nigerian Returnees: Young people returning from Libya receive help
Thousands of Nigerians who risked their lives as they tried to make their way to Europe through Libya are now returning home. It's part of a UN scheme to repatriate them. Many spend months, even years stranded in Libya, where some are sold as slaves by smugglers. But once back home, they're finding it hard to get a job and start over. Shamim Chowdhury reports. #NigerianReturnees, #Libya, #UN
September 18, 2019
