POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Xenophobia in South Africa
26:00
World
Xenophobia in South Africa
South Africa is no stranger to xenophobia-fueled attacks; foreigners and migrants have often been targets of disillusioned, angry mobs amid inequality and wide-scale unemployment. Tensions are once again high as diplomatic efforts are failing to repair the country's image with African countries such as Nigeria. African leaders have been quick to condemn the violence, but will it lead to change? #Xenophobia #SouthAfrica #Nigeria #Immigration #Migrants Guests: Bo Mbindwane ANC Party Member Daniel Byamungu Dunia Secretary General of the African Solidarity Network Dewa Mavhinga Southern Africa Director for Human Rights Watch
September 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?