World Share

Benjamin Netanyahu's second chance

Tuesday's vote has come down to two players: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking a fifth term while campaigning under the shadow of corruption charges, and his rival Benny Gantz, a retired army general with less than a year of political experience. Can Netanyahu gain enough votes to hold onto power and will the outcome make any difference to Palestinians? Guests: Gilead Sher Chief of Staff and policy co-ordinator under former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Sharren Haskel Member of the Knesset with the Likud party. Alon Tal Chairman of the public policy department at Tel Aviv University and a candidate for the Blue and White party, Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative.