POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Seventh Continent: Buyukada
03:28
World
The Seventh Continent: Buyukada
Buyukada Island, a 30-kilometre ferry ride along the Bosphorus from Istanbul, was chosen as one of the locations for the city's 2019 Biennial. It is a complete physical and mental escape from the relentless bustle of Istanbul. Not to mention the perfect place to really reflect on this year's Biennial theme: Humankind's Impact on our Planet. Showcase's Salome Van Zyl went to see for herself if the island, and it's art, is worth the journey. #TheSeventhContinent #IstanbulBiennial #Buyukada
September 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?