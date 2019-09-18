World Share

Femicide: Do women need more protection?

In France there have been protests and posters on the streets, condemning appalling violence against women. More than 100 have been killed so far this year, by their partner or ex but were they victims of a wider problem too? Guests: Fiona Dwyer - CEO, Solace Women’s Aid Nogah Ofer - Centre for Women’s Justice Sonya McMullan - Regional Manager, Women’s Aid Northern Ireland Nacira Guenif Souilamas - University of Paris Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.