No single party wins majority in Israel's 120-seat Knesset | Money Talks

Israeli citizens took to the polls for the second time this year after a coalition government fell through. But with more than half the votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be headed for a deadlock with former army chief Benny Gantz. That means more political wrangling and more uncertainty for the economy where the budget deficit has grown to the biggest in five years. Shoaib Hassan has more. For more on this, let's go to Sami Nader in Beirut. He's the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, which focuses on the economics and geopolitics of the region.