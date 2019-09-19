POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Health risks stir international crackdown on e-cigarettes | Money Talks
06:14
BizTech
Health risks stir international crackdown on e-cigarettes | Money Talks
For years it was marketed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes but now many governments are cracking down against vaping. On Wednesday, India slapped a complete ban on all e-cigarettes. Some US states are also taking similar measures, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the US is still far from kicking the habit. For more, we spoke to Dr. Rob Branso. He’s Associate Professor in Business Economics at the University of Bath.
September 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?