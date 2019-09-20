POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Push to Impeach Kavanaugh
The Push to Impeach Kavanaugh
New sexual assault misconduct allegations have surfaced against Brett Kavanaugh and the Democrats are calling for the FBI to reopen an investigation into the Supreme Court justice. But could the calls for impeachment backfire? And how will it impact the 2020 elections? #BrettKavanaughHearing #Impeachment #Trump Guests: Qasim Rashid Democratic Candidate for Virginia State Senate Jason Osborne Former Senior Adviser to Trump's Presidential Campaign John Malcolm Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation Shanon Lee Activist for Survivors of Sexual Violence
September 20, 2019
