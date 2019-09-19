POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Viral video about school shootings shows Americas warped priorities when it comes to guns – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Viral video about school shootings shows Americas warped priorities when it comes to guns – Newsfeed
01:00 - There is a mass shooting every week in the US. The community affected by one of the worst, Sandy Hook, have made a powerful video 04:42 - Climate change activists challenge congress 09:33 - Instagram block under 18s from viewing content flogging diet products and cosmetic surgery 14;04 - Meet the grey panda in China #Newsfeed #SandyHookPromise #ClimateStrike
September 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?