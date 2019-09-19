BizTech Share

US Federal Reserve cuts rates to spur economy | Money Talks

The US Federal Reserve has trimmed interest rates for just the second time in more than a decade to give the world's largest economy a boost. It's the second rate cut this year, and the central bank left the door open for further reductions if conditions get worse. But President Donald Trump is putting pressure on the Fed to provide a bigger push as he campaigns for re-election. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York. #FederalReserve #USeconomy #CentralBank