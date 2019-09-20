World Share

Saudi Oil Attacks: Iran warns of 'all-out war' if attacked

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has warned that any military attack on his country by the US or Saudi Arabia will result in "all-out war". Zarif also denied Iran was responsible for the attacks which severely damaged two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia at the weekend. The US Secretary of State is discussing the attacks with regional leaders in the Gulf. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #SaudiOilAttack #SaudiIranWar #AllOutWar