Europe's Border Crisis: Volunteers on lookout for undocumented migrants
02:39
World
In Slovenia immigration has become a big issue. This year 7,500 illegal undocumented migrants have arrived by crossing the country's land from its border with Croatia. Many of the migrants are from the Middle East and Africa. However, since the massive influx of refugees since 2015, Europe's immigration rules have ceased to function - and no new system is in place. And now, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, some people in Slovenia appear to have taken the law into their own hands. #EuropeMigrants #MigrantCrisis #SloveniaImmigrants
September 20, 2019
