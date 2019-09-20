Trilateral Summit

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
No place has seen more bloodshed than Idlib, which continues to be plagued by violence despite a ceasefire being agreed to in late August. So will the creation of a constitutional committee actually change the situation on the ground? Will they be able to write a constitution that can bring together warring sides that have been fighting for eight years? Guests: Talip Kucukcan Professor at Marmara University Andrej Krickovic Associate Professor at HSE University
September 20, 2019
