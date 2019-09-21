World Share

Is Colombia’s Peace Deal Falling Apart?

Is Colombian President Ivan Duque facing another guerrilla insurgency after a splinter group of former FARC rebels take up arms? And what does this mean for the 2016 peace plan? #IvanMarquez #IvanDuque #Farc #GuerillaWar #Colombia Guests: Richard McColl Journalist and Writer Sergio Guzman Director and Co-Founder of Colombia Risk Analysis Peter Hakim Senior Fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue Christian Visnes Norwegian Refugee Council Colombia and Region Director