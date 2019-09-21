POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Dorian: Volunteers offer emotional help after disaster
Hurricane Dorian: Volunteers offer emotional help after disaster
The climate crisis threatens to drastically change the geography of our planet. Rising sea levels will swallow some countries, while extreme weather events will increase in frequency and severity, threatening other nations. Almost three weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, relief work is being extended to include mental health support. TRT World's Sally Ayhan has followed a team of volunteers offering emotional assistance in the city of Freeport. #HurricaneDorian #BahamasDamage #ClimateCrisis
September 21, 2019
