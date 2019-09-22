POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UNRWA Funding Cut: Runners race to help Palestinian refugee agency
World
UNRWA Funding Cut: Runners race to help Palestinian refugee agency
A group of runners, including Palestinian refugees, are making the 400-km journey from New York to Washington DC. They want to petition Congress for millions of dollars in much-needed aid. The US has cut all funding to the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees. It's left a shortfall of more than 350-million dollars. The group, who are running different sections of the route, want the American government to reinstate the funds. Nick Harper reports from New York. #PalestinianRefugees #Runners #UsForeignAid
September 22, 2019
