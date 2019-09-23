POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli Politics: President Rivlin calls for a 'stable' coalition
A week after Israel's second national election this year, the country's political future is still unclear. Israel's Arab-dominated Joint List Party has moved to back Benny Gantz. His Blue and White Alliance leads Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing Likud by just two seats. But both parties still have no clear path to governance, despite the president's request they form a coalition together. Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and his eight-seat Yisrael Beiteinu Party could break the deadlock, but he refuses to support either Gantz or Netanyahu. From Occupied East Jerusalem, Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has this report. #IsraelElection2019 #JointListParty #LikudParty
September 23, 2019
