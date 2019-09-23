POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN says last five years the hottest on record | Money Talks
06:21
BizTech
UN says last five years the hottest on record | Money Talks
The world's leading climate scientists say the world is losing the race against global heating. The warning comes as world leaders gather in New York for the UN Climate Action Summit. More than three years since the Paris Climate Accord was signed, people are still burning record amounts of fossil fuels. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the effects of the climate crisis are hurting lives and livelihoods. For more, we spoke to Sven Harmeling in Bonn, Germany. He's the global policy lead on climate change from the non-profit organisation, CARE International. #ClimateChange #FossilFuels #GlobalHeat
September 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?