HBO reclaims crown at 2019 Emmy Awards

The battle between cable television and streaming platforms took centre stage at one of Hollywood's biggest awards nights. The 71st Emmy Awards saw cable channel HBO bag the most trophies thanks to its fantasy drama series, 'Game of Thrones' and mini-series 'Chernobyl'. And with Disney and Apple set to join the streaming race, HBO is pulling out all the stops to try to stay on top. #Emmys #GameOfThrones #HBO #Netflix