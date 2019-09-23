POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France's Servier on trial over deadly weight loss drug | Money Talks
More than 10 years after the deadly effects of its weight loss pills were discovered by doctors, French drug giant, Servier, is on trial for continuing to sell them despite knowing the risks they pose to users. It's believed to have killed up to 2,000 people, and prosecutors are also going after French health regulators who they say delayed pulling the deadly drug from store shelves. Mobin Nasir has more. #Sevier #WeightLossDrugs #Mediator
September 23, 2019
