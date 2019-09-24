POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Defeat of Daesh: 'Pro Daesh' Iraq refugees face persecution
01:52
World
Defeat of Daesh: 'Pro Daesh' Iraq refugees face persecution
In the three years it controlled parts of northern Iraq, Daesh's reign of terror included mass public executions and warfare that left over 100-thousand people dead and displaced millions of others. Survivors have good reason to fear and hate Daesh and its followers. But human rights groups say that hostility has left 37-thousand people homeless. Shoaib Hasan explains. #DaeshIniraq #IraqRefugees #Terror
September 24, 2019
