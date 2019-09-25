POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt's Anti-Sisi Protests
Egypt's Anti-Sisi Protests
Thousands of Egyptians took to the streets, demanding the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. The protests were triggered after a former military contractor called Mohamed Ali began posting videos online from outside the country -- alleging he had evidence of widespread government corruption and misuse of public funds. Sisi says the allegations are lies and has responded by ordering a police crackdown. We look at the latest round of anti-government demonstrations across Egypt and ask: can they succeed? Guests: #MohamedAli #SisiProtest #EgyptProtest #AntiSisi Amr Magdi Researcher at the Human Rights Watch Timothy Kaldas Non-Resident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Emily Hawthorne Middle East and North Africa Analyst at Stratfor Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association
September 25, 2019
