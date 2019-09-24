POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why do people HATE Greta? – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Why do people HATE Greta? – Newsfeed
00:51 - Greta Thunberg gave an exceptional, impassioned speech at the UN yesterday. She’s doing all she can to keep the planet habitable for future generations. So why did she get so much hate on social? 03:47 - A glacier in Venezuela is dying 10:56 - Zimbabwe turns off a water treatment plant because the country is broke. Cholera could break out 12:05 - Break dancers in Afghanistan #GretaThunberg #YouthClimateStrike #Google
September 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?