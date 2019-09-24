Indian coal miners strike against 100% FDI in sector | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than half a million Indian coal miners have gone on strike. They're protesting against the Modi government's move to allow for 100-percent foreign direct investment in the coal mining sector. Up until now, the industry had been managed by a public company called 'Coal India'. It's responsible for 80 percent of coal output. And as Radhika Bajaj reports from New Delhi, there are fears that some production could go. For more on this, we were joined by V. Sridhar in Bengaluru in India. He is an Associate Editor at current affairs magazine, Frontline. #CoalMining #CoalIndia #Energy
September 24, 2019
