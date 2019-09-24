Nigeria a gateway for illegal Pangolin trade| Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Illegal trade in pangolins has put eight species of the scaly mammal in Africa at risk of extinction. Since 2000, more than one million pangolins have been sold illegally. They're hunted for their meat and for use in traditional medicine. As demand from Asia grows, Nigeria has become the main hub for gangs that send pangolin skins to Asia. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #PangolinTrade #TraditionalMedicine #Nigeria
