2019 Seoul Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism

According to the UN, 54 per cent of the world's population now lives in metropolitan areas. In 30 years, it will go up to 86 per cent in advanced countries. But as modern-day cities are just marred by political and economic ambitions, how humane are the cities anymore? Is it possible to remain optimistic about the future of urban life? Is 'collective city-making' a utopia? These questions are all being tackled as part of the current edition of the Seoul Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism. Francisco Sanin, Co-director of the Seoul Biennale 00:38 #SeoulBiennale #ArchitectureandUrbanism #Korea