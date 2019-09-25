Can Youth Solve the Climate Crisis?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In a passionate plea at the United Nations, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg demanded the world’s most powerful people do more to save the planet. She also helped mobilise one of the largest environmental protests in history, in which children from more than a 100 countries called on leaders to tackle climate change. There's almost a consensus from climate experts that unless we act fast, our planet will die. So what can be done to make governments act? #ClimateChange #GretaThunberg #GlobalWarming Guests: Ellie Wyatt Parents for Future UK Member Andre Walker Journalist and Political Commentator Andrew Medhurst Extinction Rebellion Activist
September 25, 2019
