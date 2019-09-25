POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Democrats move to impeach Donald Trump | Money Talks
Democrats move to impeach Donald Trump | Money Talks
A new political storm in the US is battering global stock markets. Already bruised by the ongoing trade war between the US and China, opposition lawmakers in Washington are launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. They say he pressured Ukrainian officials to prosecute the son of a political rival. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the attempt to drive Trump out of office could hit a roadblock in the Republican-controlled Senate. For more on this, Ramin Asgard joined us from Doha. He's vice president at First Pathway Partners and he previously served as a US diplomat and adviser to Generals David Petraeus and James Mattis. #Impeachment #USdiplomat #DonaldTrump
September 25, 2019
