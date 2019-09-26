BizTech Share

Mattel makes gender neutral Barbie | Money Talks

Since its debut in 1959, Barbie has grown to be the most lucrative franchise for toy manufacturer Mattel. Despite their popularity, critics say the dolls perpetuate an unhealthy body image and gender roles. But Mattel has been trying to reinvent Barbie. They now include more body types, skin colours, and hair textures. The company is also tackling gender stereotypes with its new line, which it hopes will boost sales too. #Mattel #Barbie #GenderNeutral