Rising sea levels spark fear in Indian metropolis Mumbai | Money Talks

Flooding is becoming more common during monsoon season in the Indian city of Mumbai. It's all part of the climate crisis, residents say. And a group of activists and residents are demanding the government do more to stop rising sea levels and protect their city. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. For more on this, Martin Koehring joined us from London. He's head of The Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative. #RisingSeaLevel #ClimateChange #Mumbai