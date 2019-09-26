World Share

A Place and A Story

Stewards of Cultural Heritage is a project that came about in 2016 with the sole purpose of safeguarding Syrian heritage, in tatters since the war began. Organised by the German Archaeological Institute in Istanbul, the project has since received the Europa Nostra Awards, the highest honour in the field of cultural heritage. Now to complement it, a new exhibition of archival photographs has just opened. Showcase's Sena Arslan went to check it out. #APlaceandAStory #GermanArchaelogicalInstitute #StewardsofCulturalHeritage