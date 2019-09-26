World Share

Tamer Nafar

Tamer Nafar is a Palestinian rapper who has incensed the Trump Administration. They call his criticisms of Israel anti-semitic. When the musician performed at Duke University and the University of North Carolina, the White House threatened to pull the schools' funding. TRT World's Francis Collings sat down with Nafar in Lod, a mixed Arab-Israeli city near Tel Aviv. He began by asking Nafer about his social activism, and how it was influenced by the death of the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. #TamerNafar #Rapper #Palestine