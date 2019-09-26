POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: White House releases Trump-Zelenskiy transcript
02:24
World
The White House has released a rough transcript of a call between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskiy. It comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry. The investigation will focus on whether the President asked Zelenskiy to dig up information to use against Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid. The telephone conversation has led House Democrats to launch an official impeachment inquiry for just the 4th time in US history.
September 26, 2019
