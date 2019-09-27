POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Niger: The EU’s Gatekeeper | Bigger Than Five
Niger has become the central transit hub for migrants attempting to reach Europe. The country has come under pressure from the European Union to implement a law that criminalizes migrant smuggling and to accept thousands of migrants trapped in Libya’s notorious detention centers. Bigger Than Five went to Agadez, in the center of Niger, to speak with some of the people affected by these policies. #BiggerThanFive #Niger #migrantcrisis
September 27, 2019
