POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Our oceans are doing worse than we feared.
03:52
World
Our oceans are doing worse than we feared.
The earth's seas are rising, faster than scientists thought they would because the earth is warming quicker than they thought too. Glaciers and polar ice caps are melting, the oceans are getting more acidic and these things affect us all. Most concerning: they may now be compounding which means whats going on will get way way worse before it gets better, if it gets better. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateAction #OurOceansDoingWorse
September 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?