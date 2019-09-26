POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cuba's public bike rental system proves popular | Money Talks
Cuba's public bike rental system proves popular | Money Talks
In recent years, the Cuban government has opened its highly regulated economy to international investors, forming hundreds of joint ventures, from pasta factories to five-star hotels that cater to foreign tourists. But large scale private-public partnerships have not extended to the Cuban private sector until now. Reed Lindsay reports from Havana. #BicycleRenting #Cuba #PublicPrivatePartnership
September 26, 2019
