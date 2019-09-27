World Share

UNGA 2019: Khan to highlight Kashmir lockdown in address

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will give his speech at the UNGA later on Friday. He says he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" in his address and ask the international body for help. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising since India revoked Kashmir's autonomy and detained thousands of Kashmiris. India says the move was to establish peace and prosperity but Pakistan couldn't disagree more as Harry Horton reports. #ImranKhanSpeech #KahmirUNGA #Kashmir