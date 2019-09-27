World Share

For All The Times For All The Sad Stones

The next time you step on the scale and you see a number you don't like, ask yourself: who came up with this nonsense in the first place? Because whether you think of yourself in pounds, kilos or stones, the actual measurement isn't as definitive as you think. That notion is being explored by a new contemporary art installation in Istanbul. Showcase's Sena Arslan went to the Pera Museum to calculate what's up. #ContemporaryArt #NicolaLorini #PeraMuseum