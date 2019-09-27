POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan Election: Activist urge women to take part in vote
02:34
World
Afghanistan Election: Activist urge women to take part in vote
Afghanistan heads to the polls on Saturday to vote in a new president amid security concerns and a number of controversies. Voter turnout is expected to be low, especially among women who account for only a third of registered voters. The government and civil society are calling on them to vote, but as our correspondent Hasan Abdullah in Kabul reports, there's little optimism. #AfghanElection2019 #WomenInAfghanistan #AfghanActivist
September 27, 2019
