Israel’s Political Stalemate
10:40
World
Israel’s Political Stalemate
Earlier this year Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given the uphill task of forming a unity government after no party was able to get a majority in the Knesset. Now, more than a week after the Sept 17 poll, Israel is stuck in political limbo, as it was nearly 6 months ago. A rare endorsement for the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz by a coalition of Arab parties, did little to change the political stalemate gripping Israel. So is Israel headed for a third election? Can Israel's longest serving Prime Minister hang onto his political life? Guests Salih Bicakci Vice Dean of International Relations at Kadir Has University Hasan Imran Executive Director of One Justice
September 27, 2019
