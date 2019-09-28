POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stone Age Exhibiton: Turkish arts center mixes very old with the new
02:29
World
Stone Age Exhibiton: Turkish arts center mixes very old with the new
A digital exhibition in the Turkish capital is bringing to life the sights and sounds of one of the country's most important historical sites. Gobeklitepe gained international recognition last year after it was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List - and archaeologists think it may be eight thousand years older than the Egyptian pyramids. From Ankara, Andrew Hopkins reports. #WorldHeritageSites #TurkeyGobeklitepe #TurkeyStoneAge
September 28, 2019
