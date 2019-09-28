World Share

Brexit Battle: Dominic Cummings determined to deliver Brexit

He's been compared with Svengali, Rasputin and worse... Dominic Cummings is the man who masterminded the referendum campaign to get Britain out of the European Union. And now he's special adviser to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Many politicians are blaming Cummings for the harsh rhetoric PM Johnson has been using in his battle to take the UK out of the EU by October 31st. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at the quiet man running Number 10 Downing Street. #DominicCummingsBrexit #BorisJohnsonBrexit #BrexitPlan